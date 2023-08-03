Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.65–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.40 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYH. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Community Health Systems stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,768,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,371. The company has a market cap of $564.74 million, a P/E ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

