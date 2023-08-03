Comparing MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) & Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI)

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) and Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MannKind and Greenwich LifeSciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind $99.77 million 12.16 -$87.40 million ($0.28) -16.39 Greenwich LifeSciences N/A N/A -$7.82 million ($0.63) -15.89

Greenwich LifeSciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MannKind. MannKind is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenwich LifeSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind 0 0 2 0 3.00 Greenwich LifeSciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MannKind and Greenwich LifeSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

MannKind currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.61%. Greenwich LifeSciences has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 279.62%. Given Greenwich LifeSciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greenwich LifeSciences is more favorable than MannKind.

Risk & Volatility

MannKind has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenwich LifeSciences has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MannKind and Greenwich LifeSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind -55.45% N/A -24.28% Greenwich LifeSciences N/A -55.74% -54.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.7% of MannKind shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Greenwich LifeSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of MannKind shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.1% of Greenwich LifeSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MannKind beats Greenwich LifeSciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery. The company was formerly known as Norwell, Inc. and changed its name to Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. in March 2018. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Stafford, Texas.

