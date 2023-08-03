Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Trading 7.8% Higher

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.20 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.20 ($0.08). 161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 83,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

Comptoir Group Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.18 million, a PE ratio of 233.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 426.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About Comptoir Group

(Get Free Report)

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 27 restaurants that includes 5 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comptoir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comptoir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.