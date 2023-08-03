Contrasting Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) & SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.7% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Runway Growth Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies $1.57 billion 6.03 -$320.41 million ($0.25) -40.32 Runway Growth Finance $108.55 million 4.72 $32.25 million $1.03 12.27

Volatility & Risk

Runway Growth Finance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SoFi Technologies. SoFi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Runway Growth Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

SoFi Technologies has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SoFi Technologies and Runway Growth Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 4 8 4 0 2.00 Runway Growth Finance 0 2 2 0 2.50

SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $8.63, suggesting a potential downside of 14.35%. Runway Growth Finance has a consensus target price of $13.29, suggesting a potential upside of 5.16%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than SoFi Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Runway Growth Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies -10.38% -3.77% -1.03% Runway Growth Finance 32.18% 11.41% 6.47%

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats SoFi Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services. The company also operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions and brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-native digital and core banking platform with financial services customers. In addition, it offers checking and savings accounts; debit cards; and cash management products. Further, the company provides SoFi Invest, a mobile investment platform that provide its members access to trading and advisory solutions, such as active investing, robo-advisory, and digital assets accounts. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

