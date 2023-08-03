Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.16. 1,248,337 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 660,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Costamare Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $248.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.06 million. Costamare had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 14.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.22%.

Institutional Trading of Costamare

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 18,604 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

See Also

