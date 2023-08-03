Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.77 and last traded at $54.95. Approximately 37,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 88,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on Covenant Logistics Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market cap of $716.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joey B. Hogan sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $81,687.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,049.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

