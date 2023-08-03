Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $43.30

Shares of Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 43.30 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 43.30 ($0.56), with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.59).
Croma Security Solutions Group Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 47.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 50.04. The stock has a market cap of £6.85 million, a PE ratio of 4,600.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.
About Croma Security Solutions Group
Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and reception services for property assets and individuals; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmithing keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.
