Cronos Market Capitalization Hits $1.50 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for $0.0594 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.50 billion and approximately $11.22 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00043016 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00029870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00014213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000782 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.