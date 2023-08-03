Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Gap Down to $26.50

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.50, but opened at $21.66. Cross Country Healthcare shares last traded at $23.05, with a volume of 173,315 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $790.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The firm had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

