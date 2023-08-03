CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Short Interest Update

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,170,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the June 30th total of 8,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $764,354.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,960 shares in the company, valued at $21,691,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $764,354.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,960 shares in the company, valued at $21,691,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,495.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,485 shares of company stock worth $3,391,277. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 452.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CUBE

CubeSmart Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CUBE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,606. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.58. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 126.45%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.