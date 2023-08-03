Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF) Short Interest Update

Currys plc (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,400 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 4,501,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,532.4 days.
DSITF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Currys from GBX 65 ($0.83) to GBX 53 ($0.68) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Currys from GBX 70 ($0.90) to GBX 58 ($0.74) in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.
Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.
