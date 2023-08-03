DA Davidson Weighs in on Axos Financial, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.41. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $236.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Axos Financial

Axos Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

Axos Financial stock opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average is $39.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at $20,797,318.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Axos Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

(Get Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.