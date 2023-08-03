Dana (NYSE:DAN) PT Raised to $21.00 at Barclays

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83. Dana has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dana will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $575,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter worth $9,078,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Dana by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after buying an additional 316,466 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dana by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 718,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after buying an additional 112,907 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Dana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter worth about $814,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

