David Stevenson Purchases 100,000 Shares of Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) Stock

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF – Get Free Report) insider David Stevenson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,703.17).

David Stevenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 25th, David Stevenson acquired 100,000 shares of Secured Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,419.31).

Shares of LON SSIF opened at GBX 6 ($0.08) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.63. Secured Income Fund Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 16.50 ($0.21). The firm has a market cap of £3.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.00 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from Secured Income Fund’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Secured Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

