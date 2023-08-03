DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.21. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. Braidwell LP bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,525,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,258,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 871,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 305,562 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,412 shares during the period. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

