Dean O. Bass Sells 30,000 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) Director Dean O. Bass sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $593,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,577.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ SFNC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $19.71. 205,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.78.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

SFNC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,533,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after acquiring an additional 911,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after acquiring an additional 677,796 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,264,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,871,000 after acquiring an additional 621,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1,489.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 596,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 559,277 shares during the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

