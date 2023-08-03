Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $6.59 on Thursday, reaching $423.94. 1,054,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $328.62 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.84.

Get Our Latest Report on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.