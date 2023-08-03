Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Trading Down 5%

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €39.07 ($42.93) and last traded at €39.20 ($43.07). Approximately 485,811 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 283,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.27 ($45.35).

Delivery Hero Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is €38.28 and its 200-day moving average is €38.91.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.