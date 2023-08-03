DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Short Interest Update

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 5,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DHT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,050. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. DHT has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $12.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.36 million. DHT had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHT. StockNews.com lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DHT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DHT

About DHT

(Get Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.