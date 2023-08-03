Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Short Interest Down 7.4% in July

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,696. The stock has a market cap of $534.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.96. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a one year low of $154.24 and a one year high of $196.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.50.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 24.02%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DHIL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 26.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 49.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 30.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.