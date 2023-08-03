DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Down 11.7% in July

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the June 30th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.2 days.

DIC Asset Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of DIC Asset stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.70. 5,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54. DIC Asset has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of DIC Asset from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is Germany's leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included).

