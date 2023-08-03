Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.22

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.22 and last traded at $36.16, with a volume of 64383 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.01.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

