Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $103.15 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,615,000 after acquiring an additional 50,588 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,811 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,023,000 after purchasing an additional 293,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $340,672,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

