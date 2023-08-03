Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,400 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 184,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,004.0 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock remained flat at $33.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.09 and a 1 year high of $35.21.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
