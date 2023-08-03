DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Raised to $95.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

DASH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on DoorDash from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

DASH opened at $86.00 on Tuesday. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $92.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.62.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $630,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,118 shares in the company, valued at $43,263,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $630,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,118 shares in the company, valued at $43,263,432.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $251,374.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,485.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 965,722 shares of company stock worth $70,780,330. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 9.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in DoorDash by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 10.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in DoorDash by 31.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

