DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.15-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.88 billion-$14.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.40 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.15-3.40 EPS.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $27.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,929,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,945. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded DXC Technology from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

See Also

