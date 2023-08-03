EAC Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15.84 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One EAC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. EAC has a total market cap of $320,836.56 and $15.84 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EAC has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.94 or 0.00301768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013553 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106944 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.