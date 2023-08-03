Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $1,188,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Down 0.8 %

ETN traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,133,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,652. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $129.85 and a 52 week high of $225.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.08.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

