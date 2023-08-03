ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.00

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$18.00 and last traded at C$2.62, with a volume of 57609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ECN shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cormark reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.66.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.96. The stock has a market cap of C$643.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$64.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$79.65 million. ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.2116788 EPS for the current year.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

