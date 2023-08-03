Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.93.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL traded down $2.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,544. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $191.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.49. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 11,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 13.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.