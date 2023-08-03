Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EPD. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.75. 3,990,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,477,871. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,987,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $675,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $568,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

