Eric Venker Sells 117,372 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) COO Eric Venker sold 117,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $1,397,900.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 627,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,503.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Eric Venker sold 16,397 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $194,468.42.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Eric Venker sold 73,568 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $802,626.88.

On Monday, July 24th, Eric Venker sold 33,081 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $361,575.33.

On Friday, July 21st, Eric Venker sold 181,998 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $2,025,637.74.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Eric Venker sold 201 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $1,979.85.

On Friday, June 9th, Eric Venker sold 299,384 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,966,895.44.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Eric Venker sold 415 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,087.75.

On Thursday, May 4th, Eric Venker sold 88,838 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $737,355.40.

On Monday, May 8th, Eric Venker sold 61,206 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $546,569.58.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,896. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $12.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,646.59% and a negative return on equity of 71.29%. The business had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 396.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 14.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,996,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 16.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROIV. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Further Reading

