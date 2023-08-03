Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.96

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$31.96 and last traded at C$31.86, with a volume of 229108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERO shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.95.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.66. The stock has a market cap of C$2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$136.58 million for the quarter. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 17.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.5263158 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.