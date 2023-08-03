Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

EURN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Euronav from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. DNB Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Euronav by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Euronav by 43.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Euronav during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Euronav during the third quarter worth about $163,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EURN stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37. Euronav has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $305.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 39.00%. On average, analysts expect that Euronav will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

