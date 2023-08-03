EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Short Interest Update

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the June 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
EuroSite Power Stock Performance
EUSP remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. EuroSite Power has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.07.
About EuroSite Power
