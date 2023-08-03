EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Short Interest Update

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the June 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

EuroSite Power Stock Performance

EUSP remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. EuroSite Power has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

About EuroSite Power

EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.

