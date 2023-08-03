Evergy (EVRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect Evergy to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Evergy has set its FY23 guidance at $3.55-$3.75 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Evergy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $59.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average of $60.30. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.52.

In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 793.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Evergy by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

