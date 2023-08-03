Evmos Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $22.57 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for $0.0753 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $22.57 million and $1.03 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Evmos Profile

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

