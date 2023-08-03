Evolution Advisers Inc. Sells 1,298 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Evolution Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $25.31. 1,442,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,053. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

