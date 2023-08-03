Evolution Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Evolution Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.14. 1,077,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,099. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

