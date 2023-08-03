Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.01

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 681594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Evolve Transition Infrastructure alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNMP

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Performance

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure ( NYSE:SNMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.