Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 170600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04. The company has a market cap of C$3.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.33.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter. Excellon Resources had a negative return on equity of 1,653.80% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

