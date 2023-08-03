Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company.

Expro Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPRO opened at $22.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,107.50 and a beta of 1.10. Expro Group has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $339.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.34 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expro Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expro Group

In other Expro Group news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,320,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $40,298,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,575,891 shares in the company, valued at $305,293,226.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $550,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,233,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $40,298,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,575,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,293,226.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,370,000 shares of company stock worth $41,427,650 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expro Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Expro Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Expro Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Expro Group by 345.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

