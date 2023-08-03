Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.15-8.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.49.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,297,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.43 and its 200-day moving average is $153.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $216.52.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.43.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,397,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,197,000 after buying an additional 533,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,605,000 after purchasing an additional 47,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,823,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 30.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,669,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,014,000 after acquiring an additional 393,229 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,781,000 after acquiring an additional 31,987 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

