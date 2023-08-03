Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Director Buys $48,973,940.00 in Stock

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE XOM traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.24. 13,484,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,301,612. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $425.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 474.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 14,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 19,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

