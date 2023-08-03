FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FAT Brands Price Performance

Shares of FATBP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,205. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $20.52.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.1719 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

Further Reading

