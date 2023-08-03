Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Up 7.1%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.42. 1,485,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,151,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $944.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.23.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 60.74%. The business had revenue of $400.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 96.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 92,757 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 60,002 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 1,187.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

