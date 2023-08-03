First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on First Bancorp

First Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $32.60 on Monday. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,573.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,268.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in First Bancorp by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 665.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.