First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at Scotiabank

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday.
First Capital owns, operates and develops grocery-anchored, open-air centres in neighbourhoods with the strongest demographics in Canada.
