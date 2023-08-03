FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,460,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 12,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 65,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 106,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,188,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.62. 4,459,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,721,157. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

