Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.46-4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.64 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.13.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

FND stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,782,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,449. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.29. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $116.03.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,920 shares of company stock worth $5,323,160. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth $222,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Read More

